'I've worked hard to get here' - Richie Mo'unga details transformation into world class first-five

The Crusaders have warned their second coming as Super Rugby's kingpins isn't over.



The most dominant team in the competition's history made it nine titles in 22 years with their typically ruthless 37-18 defeat of the Lions in the final in Christchurch last night.



Defending their title with virtually the same team who tasted glory against the Lions in Johannesburg a year earlier, the Crusaders are set to trot out close to an identical group in 2019.



Bursting with All Blacks forwards and some of the premier young backline talent in New Zealand, it seems even now it will take something special to prevent Scott Robertson's men from claiming a hat-trick.



The charismatic coach told journalists his mind was "already wandering" to next year after a compelling display in the decider.



Before that, he was happy the Crusaders had reclaimed their status as indisputable competition top dogs.



They went without silverware for eight years under predecessor Todd Blackadder before Robertson sparked them into life last season.



Retiring prop Wyatt Crockett and Bordeaux-bound winger Seta Tamanivalu won't be back next season.



Five-eighth Richie Mo'unga was otherwise licking his lips at the thought of playing in the same star-studded team, supported by a host of players who had made their Super Rugby debut this season.



"We've had to rely on a lot of our depth and no matter who we called upon, regardless of the age, the number on the back, they were able to do a job," Mo'unga said.



"When you've got the players that we do, we're at a stage now where we just want to express ourselves."



Mo'unga's brilliant season ended with a man-of-the-match display in the final.



Yet while he is a sure selection in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship named tomorrow, he is still unlikely to earn a Test debut in the two opening Bledisloe Cup Tests.

