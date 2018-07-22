'I've never been so full of joy' - Waratahs still in disbelief after emphatic comeback win over Highlanders

The NSW Waratahs are determined to end their run of concerning slow starts in Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions in Johannesburg.



The Tahs flew to South Africa this morning, less than 14 hours after their memorable 30-23 home quarter-final win over the Highlanders.



They were still buzzing after they overcame a 23-6 halftime deficit to win 30-23.



"I've never been so full of joy," Waratahs' flanker Ned Hanigan said.



"I was absolutely spent but just couldn't wipe the smile off my face.



"It's almost more special to be a part of, doing it like that.



"The bodies are a bit sore but we've got seven days to recover."



NSW scored the first points of Saturday's game unlike their four previous starts.



Aware they can't afford to concede a big early lead against the free-scoring Lions, NSW will concentrate on being fast out of the blocks at Ellis Park.



"It's going to be a pretty big focus for us that first 20 minutes and then you've just go to back to your process," Hanigan said.



"I think it's probably going on to the field really clear in execution."



The Tahs suffered the indignity of being held scoreless for the first time in Super Rugby when they lost 29-0 to the Lions in Sydney back in April.



"Teams develop new things. The players are a bit different on the field, so we can't look too much at the previous game," Hanigan said.



"But in saying that there's a few tactical things that probably worked for us last game and a few things that we definitely need to counter their tactical side of things."



NSW will need to shut down classy five-eighth Elton Jantjes and powerhouse hooker Malcolm Marx.



Hanigan said the Tahs had to put pressure on Jantjes' kicking game and prevent Marx from getting his head over the ball first as some of the Highlanders did on Saturday.



Lock Ryan McCauley and centre Irae Simone have been added to the 23 men selected for Saturday night's game.



Second-rower Rob Simmons and No.8 Michael Wells both travelled with the team after getting head knocks during Saturday's game.



Wallabies stalwart Simmons passed his HIA last night and is looking good for next weekend.



Wells, who came off in the first half, will be a day-by day proposition, but was feeling confident about his chances after reporting no ill affects this morning.

