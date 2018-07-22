 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


'I've never been so full of joy' - Waratahs still in disbelief after emphatic comeback win over Highlanders

share

Source:

AAP

The NSW Waratahs are determined to end their run of concerning slow starts in Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions in Johannesburg.

This play will haunt the Highlanders for a while.
Source: SKY

The Tahs flew to South Africa this morning, less than 14 hours after their memorable 30-23 home quarter-final win over the Highlanders.

They were still buzzing after they overcame a 23-6 halftime deficit to win 30-23.

"I've never been so full of joy," Waratahs' flanker Ned Hanigan said.

"I was absolutely spent but just couldn't wipe the smile off my face.

"It's almost more special to be a part of, doing it like that.

"The bodies are a bit sore but we've got seven days to recover."

NSW scored the first points of Saturday's game unlike their four previous starts.

Aware they can't afford to concede a big early lead against the free-scoring Lions, NSW will concentrate on being fast out of the blocks at Ellis Park.

"It's going to be a pretty big focus for us that first 20 minutes and then you've just go to back to your process," Hanigan said.

"I think it's probably going on to the field really clear in execution."

The Tahs suffered the indignity of being held scoreless for the first time in Super Rugby when they lost 29-0 to the Lions in Sydney back in April.

"Teams develop new things. The players are a bit different on the field, so we can't look too much at the previous game," Hanigan said.

"But in saying that there's a few tactical things that probably worked for us last game and a few things that we definitely need to counter their tactical side of things."

NSW will need to shut down classy five-eighth Elton Jantjes and powerhouse hooker Malcolm Marx.

Hanigan said the Tahs had to put pressure on Jantjes' kicking game and prevent Marx from getting his head over the ball first as some of the Highlanders did on Saturday.

Lock Ryan McCauley and centre Irae Simone have been added to the 23 men selected for Saturday night's game.

Second-rower Rob Simmons and No.8 Michael Wells both travelled with the team after getting head knocks during Saturday's game.

Wallabies stalwart Simmons passed his HIA last night and is looking good for next weekend.

Wells, who came off in the first half, will be a day-by day proposition, but was feeling confident about his chances after reporting no ill affects this morning.

Michael Hooper (hamstring), who has been out for a month, did not travel with the team and is a best an outside chance to return if NSW make the final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:15
2
Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.

Watch: Warriors blow final chance for game-tying miracle after rookie's brain explosion

00:14
3
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

01:57
4
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign

01:48
5
Like the rest of their weekend, the ladies put their heart and soul into the final act

Watch: Black Ferns Sevens silence San Francisco with rousing haka to celebrate World Cup win

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update