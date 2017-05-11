 

'I've just got to take it a year at a time' - Jerome Kaino remains undecided if he'll be in Japan for RWC

All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino is yet to sign a contract to keep him in New Zealand beyond next year, putting his participation at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the air.

The All Blacks forward is yet to sign a new contract beyond 2018 with NZ Rugby and is focusing on this year’s Lions tour.
A clause in his current contract allows for Kaino to take a sabbatical later this year, but he told 1 NEWS that he won't be using it.

Despite remaining undecided on the All Blacks past 2018, the veteran says he is excited to come up against the British and Irish Lions next month for both the Blues and All Blacks.

Two weeks after knee surgery, Kaino says he hopes to return to rugby when the Lions play the Blues on June 7.

