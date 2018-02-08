'I've just been lucky to be at the top of the tree and not fall out' - Steve Hansen humble after winning Halbergs leadership award

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was his trademark self when accepting an award for leadership at the 55th annual Halberg Awards.

With his unprecedented success as coach of the All Blacks since taking charge of the team after the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Hansen was a shoe in for the award, yet insisted that New Zealand's on field success was down to more than just him.

"I'd just like to thank all the guys and gals back home, and the team themselves," he said.