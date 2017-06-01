'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

Source:
Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina is getting stuck into his newest challenge - that of studying to become a chiropractor.
Muliaina, 36, appeared on Breakfast this morning, where he spoke about his new career path.
"I'm currently doing my pre-requisites at AUT to be a chiropractor," Muliaina told Breakfast host Jack Tame after talking about the upcoming tour by the British and Irish Lions.
"I've got a couple of exams today, a practical one and an oral presentation."
When questioned about what made him choose to go into the field after a career that saw him win 100 caps for his country, Muliaina revealed his reasons why.
"Over the years, it's helped me a lot," he said.
"It got me back into playing some really good footy, I'd had a lot of soft tissue injuries. I'm just going down the sporting side of it."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport