'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina is getting stuck into his newest challenge - that of studying to become a chiropractor.

Muliaina, 36, appeared on Breakfast this morning, where he spoke about his new career path.

"I'm currently doing my pre-requisites at AUT to be a chiropractor," Muliaina told Breakfast host Jack Tame after talking about the upcoming tour by the British and Irish Lions.

"I've got a couple of exams today, a practical one and an oral presentation."

When questioned about what made him choose to go into the field after a career that saw him win 100 caps for his country, Muliaina revealed his reasons why.

"Over the years, it's helped me a lot," he said.