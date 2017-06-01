 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina is getting stuck into his newest challenge - that of studying to become a chiropractor.

Muliaina, 36, appeared on Breakfast this morning, where he spoke about his new career path.

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.
Source: Breakfast

"I'm currently doing my pre-requisites at AUT to be a chiropractor," Muliaina told Breakfast host Jack Tame after talking about the upcoming tour by the British and Irish Lions.

"I've got a couple of exams today, a practical one and an oral presentation."

When questioned about what made him choose to go into the field after a career that saw him win 100 caps for his country, Muliaina revealed his reasons why.

"Over the years, it's helped me a lot," he said.

"It got me back into playing some really good footy, I'd had a lot of soft tissue injuries. I'm just going down the sporting side of it."

The 100-Test veteran gives an insight of what it is like to face the British and Irish Lions.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
2
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

3
. Copyright Image: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Day five of racing called off at the America's Cup due to light winds

00:30
4
Tima Faingaanuku got the ball rolling for the Baby Blacks, scoring this effort in the 42-20 win in Georgia.

Video: 'Absolute class!' Baby Blacks winger's savage fend leads to classic try against Scotland

00:30
5
Mitchell Pearce has returned to Origin in the best way possible for a Blues player - by scoring a stunning try on halftime in Maroons territory.

As it happened: Blues blowout! NSW wins by record-breaking margin in Brisbane after second half blitzing in Origin opener

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

01:45
The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

00:26
The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ