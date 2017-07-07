 

'I've got all confidence in those boys' - Kieran Read says Lions pressure won't affect Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett

On the eve of the All Blacks' must win clash with the British and Irish Lions, Kieran Read says he has full confidence in the young pairing of Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett.

The All Blacks capatin said both players were tremendouly talented.
Despite both players only having a Test cap each to their name, the All Blacks skipper said the Hurricanes teammates "had tremendous talent" to hold their own against a Lions side with their tails up for the series deciding match after beating New Zealand 24-21 last weekend in Wellington.

"They've got great game and have tremendous talent...they just need to worry about going out and doing their role"

Read said there would be plenty of experience outside them to help them and "lend them a voice when it's needed".

The All Blacks face off against the Lions tomorrow night at Eden Park in a highly anticipated and historic Test match.

The All Blacks captain said he had received a "few extra messages" before tomorrow's crunch match series decider.
The ABs skipper and his predecessor were on hand as Team NZ's helmsman turned out at Eden Park.
