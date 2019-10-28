TODAY |

'I've given it my all' - Kieran Read ready to end 11-year All Blacks journey

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is ready to say goodbye to the black jersey, named to start in his final Test match in the Rugby World Cup third place playoff against Wales on Friday.

Leaving New Zealand for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz at the end of this year, Friday's clash will be the last time Read wears the black jersey, starting at number eight for his 126th Test.

Speaking to media in Tokyo today, Read opened up about his journey, coming to an end after making his debut 11 years ago, with no regrets over his future.

"I'm ready to leave. I've had my time in the jersey, I've given it my all. It's time for someone else," Read said.

"When they step in next year it will be hard, it's what I've known for a number of years now.

"It's been great, a real pleasure and an honour to be part of this team over a number of years."

Read will though almost certainly be looking for one final achievement, needing just one more try to go past Richie McCaw and seal the record for the most by an All Blacks forward.

