'I've decided to put my family first' - 'Canes prop Reggie Goodes retires after trio of concussions

A trio of concussions have convinced Hurricanes prop Reggie Goodes to call time on his playing career, aged 26.

Hooker celebrates milestone as the Hurricanes look to bounce back from two losses against the Blues at Eden Park.
The South African-born Goodes has made 60 appearances for the Wellingtonians since 2012 and played a major role in their Super Rugby-winning 2016 campaign.

But a serious head knock in February 2017 - his third since 2014 - has since kept him on the sidelines, and now compelled him to retire.

Goodes said he wasn't currently feeling the effects of concussion but no longer wished to roll the dice on his future.

Since taking time out of the game, he's started a degree in business and done both part-time and volunteer work around Wellington.

Elliott joined Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Reggie Goodes in helping out the Wellington City Mission.
He's also recently become a father with partner Chelsea.

"I would've dearly loved to continue playing rugby but there are more important things in life than sport and I've decided to put my family first," Goodes said.

"Rugby has given me a lot of great memories, which I will always cherish, but I'm now looking forward, not backward."

Goodes also played for the Barbarians against South Africa in 2016.

Canes boss Chris Boyd says his side will miss the burly front rower.

"Reggie was a very talented player - he had a great work ethic around his training and preparation and he was genuine in everything he did, (and) was universally respected by his teammates," Boyd said.





