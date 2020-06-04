'I've been following him really closely' - Dan Carter sings praises of new Blues teammate Beauden Barrett

Your playlist will load after this ad

The last time Dan Carter shared a field with Beauden Barrett, they were crowned world champions at Twickenham.

A lot has happened since then - Carter hung up his international boots and played stints in France and Japan while Barrett carved his own mould in the No.10 jersey as an attacking playmaker full of pace and finesse.

Yet somehow, the two are back together in an environment they're both rather new to with Carter announced as a new signing for the Blues just over a week out from Barrett's potential debut for the club.

While the 38-year-old says he hasn't given any thought to what playing with Barrett again could be like, he admits he's happily watched his new Blues teammate develop into another superb All Blacks first-five.

"I've been following him really closely over the last four years," Carter said.

"I've been really pleased with the leadership role that he's taken within the franchises and internationally as well with the All Blacks.

"He was still a young fella when I was playing alongside him in those early years and just to see the way that he's improved as a player, as a leader and one of the biggest names in international rugby at the moment - to work alongside him and pick his brain is exciting for me."

Carter and Barrett spent some time training together today as the Blues continue their preparation for next week's opening round clash against the Hurricanes in Auckland and Carter said they found common ground quickly in their "informal talk".

"He's quite new to this team as well," Carter said.

"He's almost a couple of weeks ahead of me in terms of learnign the gameplan, the starategy and the calls."

Whether or not Carter and Barrett will add another chapter to their tale remains to be seen though.

"I haven't even thought about playing alongside him, to be honest," Carter said.