'I've always spoken my mind' - Sam Cane stands by 'brutal' All Blacks fans remarks

Source:  1 NEWS

Speaking to media today, All Blacks skipper Sam Cane stood by comments he made last week, referring to some fans as 'brutal' after the side's historic loss to Argentina.

Cane’s comments after the defeat by Argentina rankled some, but the All Blacks captain says most appreciated his honesty. Source: 1 NEWS

Cane copped criticism over comments he made on Sky Sport’s the Breakdown, suggesting some All Blacks fans aren’t as clued up on the intricacies of rugby as they may think.

The comments were in response to the online backlash from fans after the Pumas scored an upset win over the All Blacks a fortnight ago, handing the side their second straight loss.

Cane backed up his comments today however, saying that although his transparency can cause controversy, it is often what fans want to hear.

"I've always sort of spoke my mind and been reasonably honest, most people will appreciate that," Cane said.

"It'd be easy to always do these interviews and just play it pretty straight bat, you know, generic answers, but I suppose every now and then being honest may create some headlines," he added.

