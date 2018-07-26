TODAY |

'I've absolutely loved my time' - Kieran Read thanks Crusaders after last game

Kieran Read opened up about saying goodbye to the Crusaders, having played his last game in tonight's Super Rugby final win over the Jaguares.

Leaving New Zealand for Japan at the end of the 2019 season, Read tonight wore the Crusaders' jersey for the last time as a player, helping his side seal a third straight crown with a 19-3 victory in Christchurch.

Speaking afterwards, Read thanked the Crusaders, his 12-year stint with the Canterbury side now officially over.

"It's given me everything," Read told Sky.

"I love this place, the fans that turn up, the people of Christchurch.

"It's so great. Even just to drop your kids off at school, everyone says hello. Everyone's right in behind you.

"It's so special. [I'm] just really thankful and grateful to be able to put on the jersey so many times.

"It'll be a bit sad reflecting over the last couple of days, but I've absolutely loved my time that I've done it."

