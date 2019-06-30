TODAY |

'It's very special' – Kieran Read aiming for one last title with Crusaders

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is hopeful of finishing his time in New Zealand as a Super Rugby champion, with the Crusaders advancing to next weekend's final against the Jaguares.

Having beaten the Hurricanes 30-26 in Christchurch last night, Read and several other Crusaders teammates will have the chance for a third straight title, provided they can get past the Jaguares at home.

Signing on for Japanese side Toyota, next week will be Read's final appearance as a Crusader, regardless of the result.

Speaking to media after last night's win, Read says that the Crusaders aren't getting sentimental ahead of the final.

"It's very special," he said.

"That's the reason we play this game, to be in these finals, in these moments.

"As Crusaders, we absolutely love it. To be here at home next week is going to be a special time. It's another week, so we better do the hard work again."

Read also admitted that the reality of the situation is yet to really hit him, not thinking about the end of his Super Rugby career.

"For us, we've got to focus on the week ahead.

"It's exciting times these finals, they don't come around often these finals. You've got to make sure that you really enjoy it, and get yourself in the best position to play the best game - because that's what it's going to take."

The Crusaders host the Jaguares in Christchurch next weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leaving for Japan next season, Read could finish as a Super Rugby winner once again. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
2
Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai
Joseph Parker made to work for win in USA, earns 10th round victory against 39-year-old Alex Leapai
3
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
4
Ryan Crotty makes a run against the Hurricanes
Crotty, Scott Barrett in doubt for Crusaders' Super Rugby final clash with Jaguares
5
Joseph Parker knocks out Alexander Flores (USA black/gold shorts) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to fight fellow Samoan heavyweight Alex Leapai
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
The two stars combined to score in some style in the Crusaders' 30-26 win.

Ryan Crotty's ridiculous kick sets up Sevu Reece for Crusaders against Hurricanes
The Crusaders celebrate Sevu Reece's try against the Hurricanes

Crusaders hold on to beat Hurricanes, earn place in Super Rugby final
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.

'We'd have no sponsors' - Rugby Australia reveals consequences of keeping Israel Folau
00:15
New Zealand's women were made to work for their 35-20 victory.

Black Ferns begin Super Series with hard-earned win over Canada