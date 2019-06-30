'It's very special' – Kieran Read aiming for one last title with Crusaders

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is hopeful of finishing his time in New Zealand as a Super Rugby champion, with the Crusaders advancing to next weekend's final against the Jaguares.

Having beaten the Hurricanes 30-26 in Christchurch last night, Read and several other Crusaders teammates will have the chance for a third straight title, provided they can get past the Jaguares at home.

Signing on for Japanese side Toyota, next week will be Read's final appearance as a Crusader, regardless of the result.

Speaking to media after last night's win, Read says that the Crusaders aren't getting sentimental ahead of the final.

"It's very special," he said.

"That's the reason we play this game, to be in these finals, in these moments.

"As Crusaders, we absolutely love it. To be here at home next week is going to be a special time. It's another week, so we better do the hard work again."

Read also admitted that the reality of the situation is yet to really hit him, not thinking about the end of his Super Rugby career.

"For us, we've got to focus on the week ahead.

"It's exciting times these finals, they don't come around often these finals. You've got to make sure that you really enjoy it, and get yourself in the best position to play the best game - because that's what it's going to take."