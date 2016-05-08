 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'It's transferred onto the field' - Rebels boss says Super Rugby uncertainty has affected their season

share

Source:

AAP

Rebels owners, Andrew Cox and the Imperium Group, are reportedly set to launch a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the governing body to recoup the damages cause by the ARU's bid to axe them.

Nic Stirzaker of the Rebels calls his team over during the Super Rugby round ten match between the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels at Eden Park.

Source: Getty

The Rebels, who insist the ARU has no legal right to remove them from the competition, say the relentless speculation has affected membership and ticket sales as well as their brand.

The club's last remaining foundation player, prop Laurie Weeks, admits the uncertainty is also affecting the Rebels' form.

"Just with the doubts about our future, it's transferred onto the field," Weeks said this week after the Rebels' one-from-nine start to the season.

The Force also remain adamant the ARU has no legal right to kick them out.

Under the "alliance" deal struck between the two bodies last year, the Force's future was guaranteed until the end of the current broadcast deal in 2020.

Last month, the Force issued a writ in the Supreme Court notifying the ARU of their intention to apply for an injunction if the governing body tries to revoke their Super Rugby licence.

"For guys with families, it's all quite unsettling," Force back Alex Newsome said this week.

"And it is unsettling for me as well, because I'm loving Perth and loving the Force. I really want to stay."

ARU boss Bill Pulver will be front and centre at SANZAAR's executive committee meeting in Tokyo on Friday, but rugby fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting to hear which Australian franchise is cut from Super Rugby. 

The ongoing saga will be a priority discussion point when the competition's rulers try to thrash out a solution after committing to a restructured 15-team format in 2018.

But with South Africa no closer than Australia to reaching a decision on which teams to remove as the Cheetahs and Kings fight for survival, no announcement is expected this weekend.

"I do not expect any announcement to be made after the meeting given that SARU and ARU are still working their way through the processes that will determine which teams represent them in Super Rugby," SANZAAR media chief Greg Thomas said.

The ARU announced a month ago that either the Melbourne Rebels or Western Force would be cut, but both franchises are digging in to remain.

The Rebels are refusing to comment on reports that the ARU has made an offer to buy back the Super Rugby license.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

00:30
3
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

4
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: (R-L) Sam Warburton (Captain) looks on as Warren Gatland (Head Coach) speaks to the media during the British and Irish Lions tour squad announcement at the Hilton London Syon Park Hotel on April 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions to spend four days in Queenstown before crucial third Test in Auckland

00:41
5
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ