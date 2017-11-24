 

'It's a thing with those bloody Whitelocks' – Codie Taylor praises new All Blacks captain

New All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock has been backed by teammate Codie Taylor, ahead of taking the reins in this week's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Sam Whitelock will lead New Zealand in Kieran Read's absence.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said at today's media conference he was well aware of the leadership qualities that the family bring to the table.

Taylor, 26, has played under the leadership of Sam Whitelock for the Crusaders, and also younger brother Luke Whitelock with Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup.

"It seems to be a thing with those bloody Whitelocks, they just love being captain," Taylor said.

"I think he's really excited about it - it was one of his goals to captain the All Blacks."

"For him to run out there on Saturday, he'll be pretty pumped and ready to get stuck in."

