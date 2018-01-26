'It's a step towards equality' - Portia Woodman criticises NZ Rugby over lack of women's sevens

Black Ferns superstar Portia Woodman has taken aim at New Zealand Rugby, after it made the decision to not host a leg of the Women's Sevens World Series in Hamilton this year.

With the success of this year's Sydney leg, which sees the men's and women's competition run concurrently with one another, world rugby's 2017 Women's Player of the Year Woodman has hit back at New Zealand's governing body for not upholding the same standard.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph yesterday, Woodman, 26, praised the Sydney organisers for their push towards viewing both men's and women's competitions equally.

"Other countries can either step up and try and mingle it a bit more, and it's the standard here Sydney has set," she said.

"It's exciting that they're mixing the boys and girls together, there's no back field, we're all playing on that number one field."

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

The explosive winger then turned her attention to why rugby's most influential and powerful nation couldn't appear to follow suit.

"[The NZRU] have said [it's a lack of] money at the moment, but they can seem to find money for certain things."

"It's a step towards equality and setting girls on the same standard as the boys."