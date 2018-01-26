 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'It's a step towards equality' - Portia Woodman criticises NZ Rugby over lack of women's sevens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Ferns superstar Portia Woodman has taken aim at New Zealand Rugby, after it made the decision to not host a leg of the Women's Sevens World Series in Hamilton this year.

NZ outclassed Japan, England and USA on the first day of the tournament.
Source: SKY

With the success of this year's Sydney leg, which sees the men's and women's competition run concurrently with one another, world rugby's 2017 Women's Player of the Year Woodman has hit back at New Zealand's governing body for not upholding the same standard.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph yesterday, Woodman, 26, praised the Sydney organisers for their push towards viewing both men's and women's competitions equally.

"Other countries can either step up and try and mingle it a bit more, and it's the standard here Sydney has set," she said.

"It's exciting that they're mixing the boys and girls together, there's no back field, we're all playing on that number one field."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium.

Source: Getty

The explosive winger then turned her attention to why rugby's most influential and powerful nation couldn't appear to follow suit.

"[The NZRU] have said [it's a lack of] money at the moment, but they can seem to find money for certain things."

"It's a step towards equality and setting girls on the same standard as the boys."

The New Zealand leg of the World Sevens Series takes place in Hamilton on February 3 and 4.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

2
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

'It's a step towards equality' - Portia Woodman criticises NZ Rugby over lack of women's sevens

01:00
4
The Kiwi pole vault star cleared 4.70m as she returned from injury in Hastings yesterday.

Eliza McCartney fires Commonwealth Games warning in return to pole vault

00:15
5
Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep in a three-set epic in Melbourne.

Caroline Wozniacki cries tears of joy, wins first ever Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 