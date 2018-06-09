 

'It's the start of the race' - All Blacks can improve after French drubbing, says Steve Hansen

The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks

Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:14
2
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

00:56
3
The All Blacks' second-five scored the try of the match in the 52-11 win at Eden Park.

'I probably should have passed to TJ!' - Ngani Laumape on his colossal try against France

00:15
4
The All Blacks' second-five was unstoppable in the Eden Park masterclass.

Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

01:06
5
Barrett shone as the All Blacks swept France 52-11 at Eden Park.

Watch: All Blacks rave over Beauden Barrett's performance against France - 'He owns the team'

National's Dan Bidois wins Northcote by-election, voted to become New Zealand's newest MP

Mr Bidois will replace former National MP Jonathan Coleman.


00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
