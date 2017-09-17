'It's right up there' – Steve Hansen says Springboks mauling one of his best

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says that he rates the 57-0 victory over South Africa in Albany as one of the best of his career.

The All Blacks were rampant in the Rugby Championship clash, seemingly scoring at will while not conceding a single point in response.

Having won two world cups, and been involved in a number of record breaking performances, Hansen says that last night's win was a special one for his side.

"It was a good one, there's been a lot of good ones though," he said.