'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was quick to defend his defeated side from a "pretty average" and "disrespectful" question shortly after tonight's Rugby World Cup semi-final loss to England.

At the post-match press conference, a reporter asked captain Kieran Read if the team was "hungry" enough for the match.

After Read replied to the question, stating he believed they were and showed it at moments throughout the 19-7 loss, Hansen tagged on to the end of the reply with a fierce response.

"I think it's quite a disrespectful question to suggest that the All Blacks turned up not hungry," Hansen started.

"They're desperate to win the game - just because I've asked them at halftime to get hungrier doesn't mean they didn't turn up to be hungry.

"There's a big difference and if you want to spend some time outside, I'll give you a rugby education on that one."

Hansen then wrapped up his reply with another barb at the reporter.