'It's probably the most special environment in the world' - newbie Kane Hames on All Blacks camp

Re-called All Blacks prop Kane Hames is not at all fazed about getting his first Test start against the Springboks this Saturday, saying being in the New Zealand camp before has helped a lot.

The All Blacks prop will be making his first start in the black jersey against the Springboks in Albany.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hames has been named at loosehead prop to cover Joe Moody who suffered a season ending shoulder injury in New Zealand's 39-22 Argentina win in New Plymouth last Saturday.

The 29-year-old Tasman prop said he isn't feeling the pressure at all and that his teammates and coaches have made his entrance in the camp this week very smooth.

"It's not intimidating at all," said Hames

"When you are on the outside you make your goals and you have your dreams, you work towards wanting to be an All Black which is intimidating."

Hames has played only two Tests for the All Blacks.

"But once you are in the environment it's probably the most special environment in the world.

"It's not like an earn your place mentality it's 'you're here to perform and we trust you to perform'".

Earlier in today's press conference Hames got payback on a journalist, who had written that he wasn't a renowned scrumagger.

The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks

