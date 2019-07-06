'It's part of our tradition now' – Behind the scenes at the Crusaders' pre-final dinner

For the third year in a row, the Crusaders last night took in an Italian dinner at Christchurch's Tutto Bene restaurant, a new pre-match tradition ahead of tonight's Super Rugby final.

First implemented three years ago, the dinner has coincided with Super Rugby success for the Crusaders, tonight taking on the Jaguares for what could be a third straight title.

Ryan Crotty was part of the group behind the first dinner back in 2017, although he won't be playing tonight, out with a thumb injury.

"It's just kind of weird how it came about," Crotty told 1 NEWS.

"There was a few of us who went out for dinner and someone suggested we dress up. It's just a bit of fun and it's taken off on its own, and I guess its part of our tradition now."

Tutto Bene owner Luciano is more than happy to accommodate the Crusaders, yet to lose a final after sampling his restaurant.

"For some reason they have never lost a game," he said. "I think it's a magic potion in the sauce."