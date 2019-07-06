TODAY |

'It's part of our tradition now' – Behind the scenes at the Crusaders' pre-final dinner

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

For the third year in a row, the Crusaders last night took in an Italian dinner at Christchurch's Tutto Bene restaurant, a new pre-match tradition ahead of tonight's Super Rugby final.

First implemented three years ago, the dinner has coincided with Super Rugby success for the Crusaders, tonight taking on the Jaguares for what could be a third straight title.

Ryan Crotty was part of the group behind the first dinner back in 2017, although he won't be playing tonight, out with a thumb injury.

"It's just kind of weird how it came about," Crotty told 1 NEWS.

"There was a few of us who went out for dinner and someone suggested we dress up. It's just a bit of fun and it's taken off on its own, and I guess its part of our tradition now."

Tutto Bene owner Luciano is more than happy to accommodate the Crusaders, yet to lose a final after sampling his restaurant.

"For some reason they have never lost a game," he said. "I think it's a magic potion in the sauce."

The Crusaders will now be hoping for another title victory, taking on the Jagaures later tonight in front of their home crowd.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team celebrated a Game of Thrones themed evening last night. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Crusaders celebrate Sevu Reece's try against the Hurricanes
LIVE: Crusaders, Jaguares battle it out for 2019 Super Rugby title
2
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
3
The Pelicans' new recruit showed off why he’s the NBA’s hottest prospect.
Zion Williamson unleashes ferocious dunk in NBA Summer League
4
The Summer League encounter between the Pelicans and Knicks was halted by the 6.9 quake.
Californian earthquake interrupts NBA clash, leaves stadium shaking
5
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:36
Crotty's Crusaders career is over, missing tomorrow's final with injury.

'He's given everything to this club' – Crusaders lament loss of Ryan Crotty for Super Rugby final
00:36
The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.

Crusaders can overcome season of tragedy, controversy with Super Rugby title
Sonny Bill Williams of Ponsonby in the Premier Club Rugby match between Grammar TEC and Ponsonby at Orakei Domain, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams suffers tight hamstring in All Blacks training, won't play club rugby this weekend
The Crusaders celebrate Sevu Reece's try against the Hurricanes

Super Rugby picks: Can the Jaguares stop the Crusaders winning a third-straight Super Rugby title?