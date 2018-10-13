'It's only made me more hungry' – Harbour flanker Dillon Hunt desperate for All Blacks return

North Harbour flanker Dillon Hunt is eyeing up a return to the All Blacks squad, hoping to be selected among Steve Hansen's 51-man group for this year's end of year tour.

Hunt, 23, is firming as a surefire selection for Steve Hansen's side, with injury seeing Sam Cane unavailable, while Matt Todd is currently playing overseas in Japan.

Having been selected on last year's end of year tour, Hunt has played once for the All Blacks - against a French Barbarians side - although is still waiting for a Test debut.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Hunt remained coy on the prospect of more time in the black jersey.

"You never know, there's a lot of good talent going around, it's really on a knife edge," he said.

"I don't think that'll ever change in New Zealand."

However, despite playing down his All Blacks chances, Hunt also says he's eager for another stint with Hansen's side.

"Being in the environment was a lot more welcoming than I expected," he began.

"Just a really good high performance environment, where you can improve yourself.

"From being in there, it's only made me more hungry to be back in there."