'It's not about trying to hurt anybody' - Steve Hansen fires back at Gatland's 'foul play' claims

Steve Hansen has fired straight back at British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland, who accused the All Blacks of dangerous and cynical play in the first Test.

New Zealand coach Hansen contacted a radio station on Monday morning to respond to Gatland's claims on Sunday night that Lions halfback Conor Murray had been illegally targeted at Eden Park.

Gatland alleged the All Blacks forwards tried to take out Murray's legs or pushed him after box kicks late during the home team's 30-15 win. Such actions had the potential to "wreck his career", he said.

Gatland plans to meet French referee Jerome Garces to highlight the issue ahead of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Hansen rubbished Gatland's claims, describing them as predictable and desperate.

"It's really, really disappointing to hear it because what he's implying is we're intentionally going out to injure somebody," Hansen told Radio Sport.

"That's not the case. We've never been like that and as a New Zealander I'd expect him to know the New Zealand psyche that it's not about intentionally trying to hurt anybody, it's about playing hard and fair."

Relations between the coaches, tepid in the lead-up to the first Test, have plunged to a new low.

Hansen says Gatland is losing touch with reality, saying his players are entitled to either try to charge down kicks or effect a tackle.

"Two weeks ago we cheated in the scrums and last week it was blocking and now he's saying this.

"It's just disappointing after such a great test match, two days later or whatever, he's come out and saying something like that."

Two incidents appear to have earned the ire of Gatland.

All Blacks flanker Kaino tackled Murray low after a kick in the 10th minute of the Test while lock Brodie Retallick pushed him in the 38th minute.

"You feel for the player and it's a bit concerning that they're not trying to charge the kick down because they're nowhere near it," Gatland said.

"They're actually diving and hitting someone's leg."