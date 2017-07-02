'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

All Blacks Israel Dagg and Codie Taylor have played down the incident that saw British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler become physically entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington last night.

After the final whistle, Sinckler appeared to aggravate Perenara and Savea, allegedly refusing to walk through a guard of honour formed by the All Blacks for the Lions to leave the field, the trio traded insults before becoming physically involved.

Speaking after the match, Dagg spoke about what happened from his side's point of view.

"It's not tiddlywinks, everyone wears their hearts on their sleeves," he said.

Taylor also refused to lay blame to either side.

"I was looking for my family sorry," the hooker commented.

"I didn't see it."