'It's not our style' - Jerome Kaino says All Blacks have moved on from post-match scuffle with Lions

All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino says the incident that saw British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler become physically entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the second Test win over the All Blacks won't have any bearing on this Saturday's do or die clash.

The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.
After the final whistle in the Lions' famous win, Sinckler appeared to aggravate Perenara and Savea, seemingly refusing to walk through a guard of honour formed by the All Blacks for the Lions to leave the field, the trio traded insults before becoming physical.

Kaino said the side had "dumped" the scuffle behind them.

"I don't think it's within our style to drag things off the field and carry it on because it just hinders what you want to do and how you want to improve."

The veteran All Blacks admitting there would "always be feeling between these two teams" but that once that game was over he encouraged his teammates to "dump" any issues on the pitch.

The All Blacks face the British and Irish Lions for the third and deciding Test match on Saturday at Eden Park.

