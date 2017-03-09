'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

If Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck does make the switch to rugby union, it appears he won't be joining the Blues, with coach Tana Umaga playing down notions of signing the star fullback.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

With Tuivasa-Sheck's current deal with the Warriors to expire at the end of 2018, speculation has been rife as to the superstar's next move, with a switch to rugby union just one mooted destination.

However, it appears Auckland-raised Tuivasa-Sheck will have to ply his trade with one of the other four New Zealand franchises, with the Blues appearing uninterested in his services.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, coach Tana Umaga said that there was nothing in place from his side to acquire Tuivasa-Sheck's signature.

"I've never talked to anyone (about him)," Umaga said.

"We have to put up with this in Auckland, everyone is meant to be coming to us.

"It's news to me."