'It's never too late' – Tana Umaga praises Wales' Kiwi call-up Hadleigh Parkes

Blues coach Tana Umaga has praised Wales' latest Kiwi call up Hadleigh Parkes, after the former Auckland centre was named to make his international debut against South Africa tomorrow.

Parkes, 30, has been named to start by Warren Gatland against the Springboks in Cardiff tomorrow, qualifying to represent Wales having played in the country for three years at Scarlets.

Speaking at the Blues media conference yesterday, Umaga said that Parkes' story should serve other players in good stead to never give up on seeking higher honours.

"Obviously it's a great occasion for Hadleigh," he said.

"From a club point of view, we're very happy for him - we congratulate him on that."