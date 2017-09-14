'It's never going to be perfect' - Wayne Bennett tells critics to get over slamming NRL Bunker

He is no fan of the NRL bunker but Wayne Bennett has led calls for critics to stop slamming the system and accept that it is "never going to be perfect".



Debate has surrounded the bunker's future after Canberra coach Ricky Stuart labelled it a "waste of time" in the wake of last round's controversial loss to Cronulla.



Howlers in the Sharks' win capped weeks of on-field drama for officials, prompting NRL CEO Todd Greenberg this week to call for referees to "get better".



But Bennett and fellow NRL coaches Shane Flanagan and Garth Brennan have thrown their support behind the much-maligned bunker.



"It annoys me enormously because you guys keep beating up on it," Bennett said.



"It's never going to be perfect.



"The players aren't perfect and I have never coached a perfect game in my life and I have coached 1000 of them."



Stuart slammed the system after two key decisions went against the Raiders.



Bennett said coaches who complain about the bunker should take a look at their own backyard first.



"Let's get on with it, accept that the technology has improved it but we are still going to get things wrong," he said.

"Who is talking about all the missed tackles or soft tries they (Canberra) gave up?"



Greenberg said this week the bunker was here to stay but urged officials to improve with assistant referee Gavin Reynolds and touch judge Ricky MacFarlane demoted in the fallout to the controversy.



"I want perfection every week but I never get it. Todd won't get it either (from officials)," Bennett said.



Gold Coast coach Brennan said the officials only had themselves to blame for the latest controversy but wanted the game to move on.



"I love the sport and would love to stop talking about referees and start focusing on the game," he said.



"I don't know what the answer is but we have got humans running it, you are going to get errors.



"That's why we love the sport. Sometimes it is not black and white."



Flanagan said dumping the bunker was not the solution.



"It wasn't that long ago that we were going 'we need technology, why don't we use it?'," he said.

