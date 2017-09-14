 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'It's never going to be perfect' - Wayne Bennett tells critics to get over slamming NRL Bunker

AAP
Topics
Rugby

He is no fan of the NRL bunker but Wayne Bennett has led calls for critics to stop slamming the system and accept that it is "never going to be perfect".

Debate has surrounded the bunker's future after Canberra coach Ricky Stuart labelled it a "waste of time" in the wake of last round's controversial loss to Cronulla.

Howlers in the Sharks' win capped weeks of on-field drama for officials, prompting NRL CEO Todd Greenberg this week to call for referees to "get better".

But Bennett and fellow NRL coaches Shane Flanagan and Garth Brennan have thrown their support behind the much-maligned bunker.

"It annoys me enormously because you guys keep beating up on it," Bennett said.

"It's never going to be perfect.

"The players aren't perfect and I have never coached a perfect game in my life and I have coached 1000 of them."

Stuart slammed the system after two key decisions went against the Raiders.

Bennett said coaches who complain about the bunker should take a look at their own backyard first.

"Let's get on with it, accept that the technology has improved it but we are still going to get things wrong," he said.

"Who is talking about all the missed tackles or soft tries they (Canberra) gave up?"

Greenberg said this week the bunker was here to stay but urged officials to improve with assistant referee Gavin Reynolds and touch judge Ricky MacFarlane demoted in the fallout to the controversy.

"I want perfection every week but I never get it. Todd won't get it either (from officials)," Bennett said.

Gold Coast coach Brennan said the officials only had themselves to blame for the latest controversy but wanted the game to move on.

"I love the sport and would love to stop talking about referees and start focusing on the game," he said.

"I don't know what the answer is but we have got humans running it, you are going to get errors.

"That's why we love the sport. Sometimes it is not black and white."

Flanagan said dumping the bunker was not the solution.

"It wasn't that long ago that we were going 'we need technology, why don't we use it?'," he said.

"Now we're using it and we want to get rid of it. I think that department is trying its best."

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
5

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
01:29
The former All Blacks skipper says the Crusaders will have to limit their error count against the Canes if they want to win back-to-back titles.

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament