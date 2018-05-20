'It's more than just rugby' - SBW thankful after injury return

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams says his career's been put into perspective lately, returning from injury to be named in Steve Hansen's squad to face France next month.

Williams, 32, has been out injured for large chunks of this season, finding himself reflecting on his career during his time on the sidelines.

"For me, at this point in my career, it's more than just rugby, it's about having a meaningful existence," he said.

"I enjoy coming into places like this, and enjoy seeing the new faces coming in, and seeing how much it means to them.