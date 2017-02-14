'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

All Blacks and Blues loose forward Steven Luatua has signed with English rugby club Bristol.

Bristol confirmed they had snatched the signature of "one of the most destructive players in the Southern Hemisphere" on their website this morning, with the 25-year-old set to join his new club for the 2017/18 season.

Head coach Mark Tainton says the addition of Luatua is exceptional.

"The signing of Steven – beating off competition from a number of high profile clubs – underlines the ambition of Bristol Rugby as well as Stephen Lansdown and the board’s desire to drive us forward," he said.

"Since bursting onto the scene as a 19 year-old, Steven has been a consistently formidable presence, both at Super Rugby and for the All Blacks.

"He's a hungry, ambitious 25-year old and a standout performer at the very highest level – we’re delighted to welcome him to Bristol Rugby and it’s a massive acquisition for us."

Luatua will join forces with another Blues man, with former coach Pat Lam also joining the English side as head coach after he announced in December last year he will leave his position at Connacht to lead Bristol.

"I'm very proud that I can now pass on the baton with the knowledge that Connacht Rugby is truly seen as one of four strong provinces of Irish rugby," he said at the time.