'It's about making these guys proud' – Jason Taumalolo thanks Tonga fans after Kangaroos loss

Mate Ma'a Tonga forward Jason Taumalolo thanked his side's fanatical supporters, after their loss to the Kangaroos in last night's historic Test at Mt Smart Stadium.

In the very first Test encounter between the two sides, Australia came away winners 34-16 in front of a sellout crowd, with thousands of Tongan supporters literally turning Mt Smart red.

Speaking to the NRL's official website after the match, Taumalolo explained the side's desire to repay the loyalty of the Tongan supporters.

"They're the reason why the boys come back to play for Tonga, to represent our people," he began.

"For them to turn out they way they did tonight to support the boys, it means a lot to us.

"It was a bit unfortunate for us, the game, but at the end of the day, for us, it's about making these guys proud."

Taumalolo also gave his thanks to the Tongan supporters' continual backing of their side.

"To everyone in Tonga, and everyone that's supported the boys since last year, and the great run, and obviously tonight - we're sorry about the result.

"For everyone to come and support us like you did, we can't thank you enough. We love playing for our little country, and for you to come out and support us, like you did, it means a lot.