'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question

The easiest way to make an All Black uncomfortable is simply to ask him to list his strengths, that’s if today’s media session in the Japanese capital is anything to go by.

Aaron and Ben Smith almost visibly squirmed today when asked by some local media what their strengths as players were.

After checking that the question was about them personally, Ben didn’t offer much of an answer before a helpful suggestion that he should do Aaron’s strengths.

“I’ll do Aaron because I’m a bit more comfortable,” Ben said sheepishly.

“Aaron’s speed of pass, I think he has a pretty solid kicking game, the way that he can mix that up,” Ben continued.

“This is a great question, I’ve been waiting 10 years for this, this is awesome,” the halfback interjected.

“I just think he’s a smart footy player so that holds our team in good stead,” Ben said of Aaron.

“It’s like a counselling session,” Ben joked before Aaron could begin.

For the record, Ben’s strengths were his ability to create opportunities for himself and others, his open field running and his x-factor as a player as well as his leadership.

“Well that was lovely, Ben, thank you,” Aaron said as the pair left.

After years playing together for club and country, Ben and Aaron Smith enjoyed a tender moment at today’s media conference. Source: 1 NEWS
