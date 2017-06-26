'It's just a number' - All Blacks play down Kieran Read's 100th Test

Captain Kieran Read's 100th Test has been reduced to mere statistic status by the All Blacks, who are focusing on a bigger prize at Eden Park.

Read will become the seventh New Zealander to raise a century in the third Test against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, when the winners will clinch an absorbing battle of world rugby heavyweights.

Read will join predecessor Richie McCaw as the second All Black to reach the milestone as a captain.

Asked if the century could become a distraction ahead of such a big game, coach Steve Hansen was dismissive.

The century, he said, would barely raise a mention this week.

"I'm not sure it's going to be a distraction, it's just a fact," Hansen said.

"Him being the guy he is, we'll just treat it like it's his first game or his second game.

"It's just a number. The big prize is making sure that we prepare well and then give ourselves an opportunity to win the big prize, which is winning the series."

Read, who made his debut in 2008, was all business immediately after the 24-21 second Test loss.

He described it as "up there" among the most physical matches he had played and said he was proud of how the side coped without sent-off back Sonny Bill Williams for nearly three-quarters of the Test.

"The way we had to adapt, it was a tough one for us," Read said, referring partly to the 10 penalty attempts from five-eighth Beauden Barrett, of which he landed seven.

The All Blacks wouldn't normally want to slow the game down, usually preferring to play at speed through quick taps or kick so much but felt the need

"We had to make a few decisions we probably normally wouldn't have to do," Read said.