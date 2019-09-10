'It's just like a pre-season' – All Blacks unfazed by heat after Japan arrival

The extreme conditions that have greeted the All Blacks in Kashiwa aren't anything new, says halfback Brad Weber, with Steve Hansen's side acclimatising to Japan.

After arriving in Japan last night, the All Blacks hit the training field for the first time today, with conditions almost opposite to what the side had been faced with in New Zealand.

Going from a New Zealand winter, the All Blacks are now in a Japanese summer, with sweltering heat greeting Steve Hansen's side, now with just under two weeks until their first match of the World Cup, taking on South Africa in Yokohama.

Fronting media in Kashiwa this afternoon, both Brad Weber and Sam Whitelock were quizzed about the All Blacks' preparations so far, having to quickly come to terms with their new conditions.

"We had a few strategies when we were back home to try and be in hot conditions," Weber said.



"We were well prepared for the heat here.

"Luckily, we're here for nearly two weeks before that game [South Africa], I think we'll be well prepared for the heat by the time that game comes around."

Weber continued to say that the Japanese heat isn't anything for the All Blacks to be concerned about, with early season Super Rugby clashes in particular shaping the team for the drastic conditions.

"For me, it's just like a pre-season." Weber continued.

"It's not like this is something outrageously different that we've never experienced - it's just a summer in New Zealand.