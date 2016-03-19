 

'It's what the island nations need' - former Crusaders star backs Pacific Super Rugby side

Fiji international and former Crusaders wing Nemani Nadolo has added his name to the list of those crying out for a Pacific Islands Super Rugby side.

Nemani Nadolo swoops in for the first of his two tries against the Kings

Source: Photosport

Currently playing in the Top14 for French side Montpellier, Nadolo told Fox Sports that it was time for SANZAAR to give back to Pacific Islands rugby.

"In Samoa, in Tonga and in Fiji they idolise Super Rugby," he said.

"They watch more Super Rugby than their heroes who play in Europe."

Nadolo also backed the idea for a unified team between the Pacific nations, rather than have the likes of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa go it alone.

"A Pacific Islander team would be ideal because having one country is probably not fair to us – we're all in the same league in terms of infrastructure, rugby wise and resources – so if we can combine with one force and attack Super Rugby it would be pretty exciting to see and you're going to get more numbers and more interest from the Pacific Islander community."

"It's what the island nations need at the moment.

"We need a team that's going to put us back on the map and Super Rugby would be the ideal competition."

Both Fiji and Samoa have hosted Super Rugby matches in the past, with the teams involved experiencing huge support from the local fans.

