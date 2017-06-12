'It's as important as playing for the All Blacks' – Waisake Naholo raring to go against Lions

Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo has spoken about the importance of putting in a good showing for his side against the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin tomorrow night.

Naholo, who will face competition from the likes of Julian Savea and Rieko Ioane for a spot on the All Blacks' wing come June 24, spoke to media about focusing on playing for the Highlanders ahead of anything else.

"I just want to get out there and give my everything for the Highlanders," Naholo said.

"I love playing for the Highlanders, it's quite important to me."