'It's heading in the right direction' - Black Ferns loose forward on pay increase in pro rugby

TJ Perenara won’t seek out Wallabies rival Israel Folau for a sit-down to discuss their different views on homosexuality after criticising the Wallabies star for his anti-gay views in April.
Perenara said it wasn’t the right time, with both he and Folau focussed on getting their hands on the Bledisloe Cup.
“I don’t think it’s something that I would seek to do, to sit down and have a conversation, we’re here to play footy, to win a Test match and I think that’s where my focus lies at the minute,” Perenara said in Sydney ahead of the first Bledisloe Test.
“If we ever cross paths outside of the game then sure, we can sit down and have a yarn or whatever but at this point in time my sole focus is on winning a Test match.”
In April, Perenara took to Twitter to condemn Folau’s views before explaining to media a month later that he was not afraid to voice his opinion on the issue.
"Equality is important to me, in all honesty. It's not just that issue, I think equality in general is something I'm staunch on and that's important to me," said Perenara today.
"I grew up with people who now identify in the rainbow community and I've got family members who do also. So it is personal for me, but even if I didn't, I'd still feel the same.
"I'd never push my values on anyone else, or force anyone to do anything, I think if people feel like it's the right thing for them to do, then go out and do that.
BARRETT HYPE
Today, Perenara also came to the defence of his All Blacks and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, saying talk that he should be dropped is just hype.
Debate has raged that Barrett should be axed from the All Blacks’ starting side for Richie Mo’unga after his starring role in the Crusaders' Super Rugby title.
"Beauden in my eyes has probably been the best player in the world for the last few years and I don’t think his ability to play rugby should be in question, especially at this point in time."
“I think a lot of things that are said is purely just to make hype and to throw caution into the wind.”
“With Baz (Barrett), I think he’s been playing excellent football, I think he’s in a position where he can start in this environment and in any environment.”
Perenara did add that the All Blacks were spoilt for choice when it came to first-five eighths.
"We got some quality tens in this environment, Baz (Barrett) would be the first to say, you want to be the best of a good bunch, not a bad bunch, and that’s what we have at the minute,” Perenara said.
“We have three quality tens in the environment who could all probably start at Test match footy.”
The All Blacks are making no secret of intentions to exploit the Wallabies' inexperience at outside centre in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney.
In the absence of injured regulars Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani, the Wallabies don't have a specialist option for a position which poses many challenges in defence.
Utility Reece Hodge is expected to fill the Wallabies No.13 spot with fullback Israel Folau another option.
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster also threw up utility Matt Toomua's name on Tuesday ahead of the Wallabies team announcement on Thursday.
"We're pretty interested who turns up and they've got some good options there, but certainly it's not the easiest thing to get right defending at 13," Foster said.
"It's going to be a little bit of a challenge whether it's Hodge or Toomua or whichever way they go, it's going to be a slightly new combination.
"I'm sure they will be working hard to make sure that they learn pretty quickly but I guess we're going to have to ask some questions aren't we?"
The All Blacks also have a midfield vacancy to fill in the absence of inside centre Sonny Bill Williams but they can call on ultra-reliable Ryan Crotty.
Like Australia, they are considering playing backs in different positions to their Super Rugby spots, particularly winger Rieko Ioane, who played inside centre for the Blues and fullback Jordie Barrett, an outside centre for the Hurricanes.
Foster said the All Blacks always felt some nervousness going into their first Bledisloe and Rugby Championship Test of the year.
"We've got a lot of respect for the Wallabies we know how much this trophy means to both countries," he said.
He thought the Wallabies would take confidence out of their June series against Six Nations champions Ireland.
"They certainly looked like they'd taken some steps forward in terms of their understanding of what they are doing, so I'm assuming that's their plan to keep growing and it's got to be ours,' Foster said.
"We did some nice things in June (against France) and we had some moments that weren't quite so nice though I thought we finished strong.
"But it seems in the distant past to be honest and now we're into a championship that's pretty special for us, playing for a trophy that's pretty special.
"We know the bar is going to have to go up and up. It will from both teams."