'It's hard case' – All Blacks livewire Damian McKenzie on mixing with Crusaders rivals ahead of Super Rugby battle

All Blacks utility back Damian McKenzie isn't complaining about the clash of Super Rugby and All Blacks preparations, saying players are all focused on the French - not upcoming domestic battles.

The All Blacks kick start their season against the French next weekend at Eden Park in Auckland.
The All Blacks squad are in Christchurch today training and touching up on their game plan for the French next week.

"I guess for the few days that we are in together as an ABs squad it's about parking our Super Rugby team and working on the main things we need to for the upcoming Tests against the French," said McKenzie.

"It's ok, like I said, we park that and our main focus is here for these next few days. We work on what we need to touch up for the obviously the Tests that are coming up in June."

McKenzie said being in camp with some of his Crusaders rivals ahead of their New Zealand Super Rugby derby match this weekend has been interesting.

"Yeah it's hard case, everyone is together I guess.

"There is a bit of banter floating around the hotel, yeah it's not too bad everyone is a bit light-hearted."

The All Blacks play their first international of the year against France next Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

