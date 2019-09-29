TODAY |

'It's great for rugby' – Steve Hansen blown away by the rise of the Brave Blossoms

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The rise of Japan's Brave Blossoms will be nothing but a boost for world rugby, says All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, following the Rugby World Cup hosts' victory over Ireland.

Four years on from their astonishing victory over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, Japan once again proved they deserve a seat at rugby's top table, with a 19-12 victory over tournament front runners Ireland.

That win almost certainly guarantees Japan a place in the tournament quarter-finals, even staring at the possibility of qualifying top of Pool A, on course to face South Africa in the next round.

Speaking to media yesterday, All Blacks coach Hansen was asked about what Japan's run of results mean for the state of the game in the land of the rising sun.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Japan’s 19-12 upset is the biggest win by a tier two nation against a tier one side in nearly 25 years. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"The tournament's been pretty exciting," Hansen began.

"The Japanese game that you're talking about, you wouldn't get a better game of rugby. I thought they were outstanding in their performance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Cherry Blossoms took another famous World Cup victory, defeating Ireland in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"For the tournament, what a major boost for the home nation - who no one expected them to beat the number two ranked side in the world - and they've come out and took it to them right from the word go.

"They put them under extreme pressure, and in the end got the result they wanted to.

"You could tell from the crowd, 30 minutes after the game finished, they're still in the stands celebrating.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hosts defeated the European heavyweights 19-12 in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"It's great for rugby here, the little kids that want to play the game will get excited, and overall great for rugby."

Japan currently occupy top spot in Pool A, three points ahead of Ireland and four ahead of both Scotland and Samoa.

The Brave Blossoms next face Samoa in Toyota, before finishing pool play against Scotland in Yokohama, with one win all but certain to seal a quarter-final spot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Japan stunned Ireland last weekend to throw the whole tournament wide open. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Manu Samoa winger shown red card after two illegal try savers against Scotland
2
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
5
Baffled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says rugby bosses are 'spooking' referees - 'I'm embarrassed'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:42

'I really enjoyed George Gregan' - former Wallabies captain Brad Weber's idol
00:24

As it happened: Scotland out play Samoa to raise the heat in Pool A

Steve Hansen says current Japan coach Jamie Joseph capable of coaching All Blacks
00:29

Steve Hansen says recalled Rieko Ioane ‘in a contest’ for All Blacks wing spot