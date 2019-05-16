'It's great for NZ rugby' - Blues coach on Sam Cane's return for Chiefs

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane is set to make his Super Rugby return for the Chiefs, after being out of rugby action since October last year due to a neck fracture against the Springboks.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald is heralding Cane's return and says he will bring a lot of experience from the bench in their upcoming showdown.

"I'm sure he's worked really hard over the last how many months, he'll be pretty excited and nervous to get back out there," said MacDonald.

"To see him back in the jersey and back playing is great for New Zealand rugby."