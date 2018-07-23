'It's gonna be a bloody hard final' – All Blacks Sevens star relishing World Cup showdown with England

The All Blacks Sevens are anticipating a tough contest in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final against England early this afternoon, following a dramatic semi-final against Fiji.

As New Zealand fought to a 22-17 win over Fiji, the All Blacks Sevens have a chance to emulate the achievement of the Black Ferns Sevens, looking to successfully defend their World Cup title.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the semi-final win, star player Regan Ware says that the team aren't expecting an easy match, having defeated the Olympic gold medal winners to reach the final.

"For England to make the final is absolutely awesome," he said.

"Just for us, it's gonna be a bloody hard final. (We're) just looking forward to it."

Ware also spoke up the team's mentality for the tournament, seeing them go in as outsiders, with heavyweights Fiji and South Africa among the favourites.

"Right from the start, a lot of teams probably wrote us off."

"I guess for us, it was just sticking to our own gameplans, we knew we didn't have to do anything too outside the box - except worry about us."