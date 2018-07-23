 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


'It's gonna be a bloody hard final' – All Blacks Sevens star relishing World Cup showdown with England

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens are anticipating a tough contest in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final against England early this afternoon, following a dramatic semi-final against Fiji.

Regan Ware spoke after his side's dramatic semi-final victory over Fiji in San Francisco.
Source: 1 NEWS

As New Zealand fought to a 22-17 win over Fiji, the All Blacks Sevens have a chance to emulate the achievement of the Black Ferns Sevens, looking to successfully defend their World Cup title.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after the semi-final win, star player Regan Ware says that the team aren't expecting an easy match, having defeated the Olympic gold medal winners to reach the final.

"For England to make the final is absolutely awesome," he said.

"Just for us, it's gonna be a bloody hard final. (We're) just looking forward to it."

The former NRL flyer showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Ware also spoke up the team's mentality for the tournament, seeing them go in as outsiders, with heavyweights Fiji and South Africa among the favourites.

"Right from the start, a lot of teams probably wrote us off."

"I guess for us, it was just sticking to our own gameplans, we knew we didn't have to do anything too outside the box - except worry about us."

The All Blacks Sevens face England in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final at 12:53pm today.

Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens power their way past Fiji, cement spot in World Cup Sevens final against England

00:30
2
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:11
3
Gianni Moscon will play no further part in this year's race after attacking Elie Gesbert.

Watch: The disgraceful punch that saw Team Sky rider booted out of Tour de France

00:32
4
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

00:20
5
Security were forced to intervene during this nasty clash between fans on Saturday.

Watch: Shocking AFL brawl shows spectators thrown down terraces, booted in head by fighting fans

03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens power their way past Fiji, cement spot in World Cup Sevens final against England

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.

01:48
The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

Thousands of West Coasters protest against Government's 'anti-mining' position

The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.