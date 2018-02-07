 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'It's going to be weird!' – Julian Savea relishing facing childhood hero Carlos Spencer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues legend Spencer will line up for his old side at this weekend's Brisbane Tens.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
s

Listen: Former Black Cap says Kane Williamson, coach Mike Hesson should be dropped from T20 squad

00:33
2
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:15
3
The winger will miss three months of Super League action, but he still got the job done while he was on the field.

Former Warrior Patrick Ah Van scores try despite painful broken arm

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

'I allowed her to be a warrior!' Ref in charge of bloody UFC bout defends his officiating


00:23
5
Lallana is working his way back to full fitness, but may want to work on his self-control after this shocking incident in a match against Spurs.

Watch: Liverpool star Adam Lallana sees red after going berserk at rival in under-23 match

00:30
A man and a woman were met by police on arrival and sent back to Australia.

Watch: Unruly passengers denied entry to Bali after expletive-laden outburst on Jetstar flight

A man and a woman were met by police on arrival and sent back to Australia.

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 