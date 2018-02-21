'It's going to be a tough road' – Blues skipper targeting top of NZ Super Rugby conference

Blues captain Augustine Pulu believes that his side can return to their glory days, starting with topping the New Zealand conference of this year's Super Rugby competition.

As the Blues prepare for their Super Rugby season opener against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday, Pulu outlined his side's standards and expectations for the new season.

"The plan is to win this (Super Rugby), be the best team in New Zealand," he said.

"We know it's going to be a tough road, but I think the coaches have put a really good plan from the off-season."

"We're heading in the right direction, that's how we feel."

Pulu also says that the side have learned from their past failures.

"It's a massive step up from last year."