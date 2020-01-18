'It's what gets me out of bed every day' - Black Fern Kelly Brazier embracing huge 2020

She's long been one of the stars of New Zealand women's rugby, but next weekend Kelly Brazier will notch up a long held dream when she runs out with her sevens sisters in front of a home crowd.

Next week sees the women's debut of the New Zealand leg of the World Sevens series, giving Brazier the chance to cross off another item from her career bucket list.

"To now finally have it here, I'm over the moon," Brazier told 1 NEWS.

"Knowing amongst that is your family and friends and when you look around at the team just the smiles on their faces is pretty priceless."

"I think if that's not enough to get you up then what is?"

The 30-year-old was injured in last year's four-team tournament, her wait for the World Series about to pay off when it heads to Kiwi shores.

The injury has made Brazier conscious of managing her workload in what will be a hectic 2020.

Two more World Series events on this season's calendar will be promptly followed by the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"It's massive, it's what gets me out of bed every day," she said.

"Not just that but the girls beside me, its a massive goal we all want to achieve."