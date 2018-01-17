 

'It's about embracing the pressure' - Damian McKenzie ready for Super Rugby challenge at first-five

Damien McKenzie is embracing the challenge of his Super Rugby switch from fullback to first five-eighth for the Chiefs.

With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.
McKenzie has played the bulk of his 51 Super Rugby matches at fullback, starring with an electric running game which has eaten up metres and left a host of defenders in his wake.

The departure of All Blacks No.10 Aaron Cruden to France leaves McKenzie relishing the extra responsibility.

"For myself it's taking more of a leadership role and leading the team around the park, not changing too much but playing my own game and being smart about how I play it," he said.

The 22-year-old made a promising start to his new station when guiding the Chiefs to a 38-26 win over the Brumbies on the Sunshine Coast last week.

Lima Sopoaga's departure leaves a free spot in the All Blacks this year.
He's not getting carried away.

"It's been a while since I have played 10 so I guess there is always nerves but it's about embracing the pressure," he said.

"Hopefully throughout the season I will get more comfortable in that position. Through the pre-season I've just been taking everything on board and learning as I go."

McKenzie admits he's been working hard on his tactical game over summer as he prepares for this new challenge.

The All Blacks youngster has made the fullback spot his own in 2017.
His kicking game and communication skills have been high on the list of priorities.

"At 15 you're out wide and have a license to roam. At 10 you are steering the team around the park.

"It's about being patient and making sure I'm in the game as much as possible, and not getting caught on the ground or in rucks where I'm not needed."

McKenzie is also grateful to have his older brother Marty back in the side after he spent last year with the champion Crusaders.

