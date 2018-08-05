 

'It's a blessing' - Departing Crusaders winger Seta Tamanivalu on making move from Chiefs

Departing Crusaders winger Seta Tamanivalu will be leaving New Zealand on a high and can call himself a double champion after his side secured back-to-back Super Rugby titles last night in Christchurch.

Tamanivalu has called his move from the Chiefs to the Crusaders two years ago "a blessing".

The 26-year-old scored the opening try of his side's 37-18 Super Rugby final win over the Lions in Christchurch after barnstorming run to the try-line.

Tamanivalu said he wasn't sure about his move down to Christchurch initially.

Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu. Crusaders v Lions, Super Rugby Final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 4 August 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Crusaders players Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu embrace after winning the 2018 Super Rugby final against the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

"At the start I sort of just came down here to have a look what's going on, that's why I only signed for a year first," said Tamanivalu.

"Didn't really know anyone, I played with a couple of the boys with the Baabaas (Barbarians) and Richie (Mo'unga) and them.

"For me I talked with a couple of the boys that were in the same situation and they talked about the environment down here."

The outside back has played three Tests for the All Blacks and was a midfielder at the Chiefs before switching to wing for the Crusaders.

"What we have at the Chiefs was pretty different. I'll say it was a blessing for me to come down here, two years and two trophies - not too bad," he said.

"I'll say yeah the brotherhood down here, the boys all love each other. After each training we hang around with the boys – we've got an awesome family down here.

"The coaches are big on the family as well, that's the thing I like about it that they let the family get involved.

"Every one of the boys train hard every day, can talk to each other – it's probably the best environment I have been involved with."

Tamanivalu will play for Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup which begins later this month before making his way to France in November after signing for Bordeaux Begles earlier in the year.

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock opened up about the work and unique style of coaching of Scott Robertson, saying the man in charge has had an infectious attitude in lifting his players.

The Crusaders outclassed the Lions 37-18 in their Super Rugby final in Christchurch, handing the visitors their third straight loss in a final.

Whitelock said Robertson has a different approach to coaching, but always finds a way to get the best out of his team.

"The easy way to sum it up is he's kind of the surfy dude, he's actually always playing with his hair and mucking around," said Whitelock.

"But the thing he brings is the energy and that is something - like you'll come in on a Monday beaten up, you're sore, you're tired, you are right on the brink and he comes in with a smile, energy and straight away gets you up.

"It's something that is really good and the boys really feed off it."

The Crusaders captain credited the entire coaching staff and squad for the successful back-to-back Super Rugby titles.

"It's great having him there but it's not just Ray there is a whole group of them, even the guys that didn't play they have been awesome this year.

"They have really stepped up when needed, the connections throughout the whole squad was great.

"Those connections were tested late in the game but the boys really wanted to work hard for each other even though the game was in the bag in the last few minutes."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson talked up his No.10 Richie Mo'unga and admitted his starring role in his side's 37-18 win over the Lions in the Super Rugby final should also be credited to the work of the forwards.

The Crusaders won back-to-back titles last night at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Robertson praised Mo'unga for his handy work on attack and kicking display in the final.

"He beat about 20 defenders and kicked the majority of his goals," said Robertson.

"He was tough on defence and he's behind a Rolls Royce pack."

Robertson had the media laughing after his comment and also took a moment to enjoy his remark himself.

Last night's Super Rugby title win was the Crusaders' ninth championship. The South African based Lions have now lost three consecutive finals.

