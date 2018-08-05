'It's a blessing' - Departing Crusaders winger Seta Tamanivalu on making move from Chiefs

Departing Crusaders winger Seta Tamanivalu will be leaving New Zealand on a high and can call himself a double champion after his side secured back-to-back Super Rugby titles last night in Christchurch.

Tamanivalu has called his move from the Chiefs to the Crusaders two years ago "a blessing".

The 26-year-old scored the opening try of his side's 37-18 Super Rugby final win over the Lions in Christchurch after barnstorming run to the try-line.

Tamanivalu said he wasn't sure about his move down to Christchurch initially.

Crusaders players Pete Samu, Ryan Crotty and Seta Tamanivalu embrace after winning the 2018 Super Rugby final against the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

"At the start I sort of just came down here to have a look what's going on, that's why I only signed for a year first," said Tamanivalu.

"Didn't really know anyone, I played with a couple of the boys with the Baabaas (Barbarians) and Richie (Mo'unga) and them.

"For me I talked with a couple of the boys that were in the same situation and they talked about the environment down here."

The outside back has played three Tests for the All Blacks and was a midfielder at the Chiefs before switching to wing for the Crusaders.

"What we have at the Chiefs was pretty different. I'll say it was a blessing for me to come down here, two years and two trophies - not too bad," he said.

"I'll say yeah the brotherhood down here, the boys all love each other. After each training we hang around with the boys – we've got an awesome family down here.

"The coaches are big on the family as well, that's the thing I like about it that they let the family get involved.

"Every one of the boys train hard every day, can talk to each other – it's probably the best environment I have been involved with."