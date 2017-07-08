'It's a bit of a hollow feeling' - Kieran Read rues missed opportunity to claim Lions series in 100th Test

Source:
All Blacks captain Kieran Read has admitted he is disappointed in his side not being able to claim the series with the British and Irish Lions, drawing 15-all at Eden Park.
Having just played his 100th Test match for the All Blacks, a tired read spoke about his feelings having failed to claim the series.
"It's a bit of a hollow feeling," Read said.
"We don't turn up on Saturday and want to draw, want to lose - we want to go out there and win."
"I'm proud of making 100 Tests, but I'd swap all of them for a win to be honest."
