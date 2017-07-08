'It's a bit of a hollow feeling' - Kieran Read rues missed opportunity to claim Lions series in 100th Test

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has admitted he is disappointed in his side not being able to claim the series with the British and Irish Lions, drawing 15-all at Eden Park.

Having just played his 100th Test match for the All Blacks, a tired read spoke about his feelings having failed to claim the series.

"It's a bit of a hollow feeling," Read said.

"We don't turn up on Saturday and want to draw, want to lose - we want to go out there and win."