'It's a bit gutting' - ex-Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne on retiring from rugby due to concussion

Ex-Blues centre and fullback Jared Payne has retired from rugby today and has opened up about his new opportunity to join the coaching staff at his Irish club Ulster.

Payne, 32, suffered a serious head knock for the British and Irish Lions during their tour of NZ last year.
Source: Ulster Rugby

The Irish international was forced to hang up his boots after sustaining a concussion during the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand last year in June.

The 32-year-old played 20 Tests for Ireland and will take up a defensive coaching role for Ulster.

"It's obviously pretty awesome to get that opportunity after playing but at the same time would love to be out there on the playing field," said Payne.

British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand 2017, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand 20/6/2017 Chiefs vs British & Irish Lions Lions' Jared Payne scores their fourth try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Lions' Jared Payne scores his side's fourth try against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

"That's what you play rugby for to play so it's a bit gutting that my career has come to an end in that sense."

Payne hasn't played a game of rugby since his match for the Lions against the Chiefs last year, where he scored a try and suffered a severe head knock which forced him off the field.

The Tauranga native played 18 Super Rugby games for the Blues and is set to join up with Ireland's coaching team for their tour of Australia next month.

