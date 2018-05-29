'It's a bit gutting' - ex-Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne on retiring from rugby due to concussion

Ex-Blues centre and fullback Jared Payne has retired from rugby today and has opened up about his new opportunity to join the coaching staff at his Irish club Ulster.

The Irish international was forced to hang up his boots after sustaining a concussion during the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand last year in June.

The 32-year-old played 20 Tests for Ireland and will take up a defensive coaching role for Ulster.

"It's obviously pretty awesome to get that opportunity after playing but at the same time would love to be out there on the playing field," said Payne.

Lions' Jared Payne scores his side's fourth try against the Chiefs in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

"That's what you play rugby for to play so it's a bit gutting that my career has come to an end in that sense."

Payne hasn't played a game of rugby since his match for the Lions against the Chiefs last year, where he scored a try and suffered a severe head knock which forced him off the field.