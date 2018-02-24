'It's a big boost having Sam back' - Chiefs name unchanged starting XV for Crusaders clash as Cane returns on the bench

The Chiefs have named an unchanged starting line-up for their local derby with the Crusaders this weekend in Hamilton but have welcomed back All Black Sam Cane on the bench.

Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores a try against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Coach Colin Cooper has handed Cane the No.20 jersey for his return from an abdominal injury which has kept him sidelined for over a month.

"We've picked a very similar team to the one that performed well against the Waratahs," Cooper said.

"The bench will bring a lot of excitement and spark - we’re really pleased with the quality we have available - it’s a big boost having Sam back."

The line up means Charlie Ngatai will once again start in the midfield alongside Anton Lienert-Brown while Solomon Alaimalo controls things from the back.

Cooper said there was a focus on discipline this week knowing the threat the Crusaders pose at the set piece.

"They are really strong in the set piece so it’ll be a big contest at the scrums and lineouts. Discipline is the key going into this game, but we’re excited to be on our home ground, which is an advantage."

The Chiefs host the Crusaders at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday for a 7:30pm kick off.

Chiefs (caps): 1. Karl Tu’inukuafe (11), 2. Nathan Harris (41), 3. Angus Ta’avao (12), 4. Brodie Retallick (95), 5. Michael Allardice (29), 6. Luke Jacobson (9), 7. Mitchell Karpik (9), 8. Liam Messam (174), 9. Brad Weber (52), 10. Damian McKenzie (61), 11. Sean Wainui (10), 12. Charlie Ngatai (51), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (51), 14. Toni Pulu (29), 15. Solomon Alaimalo (21)