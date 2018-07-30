'It's a big ask': 'Boks legend all but writes off Lions' chances against Crusaders

In order to claim a maiden Super Rugby title against the Crusaders in Christchurch this weekend, the Lions must play the best game in the franchise's history, whilst hoping for an off-day from their hosts, according to Springboks great Joel Stransky.
The Lions will contest this year's Super Rugby final, the third time in a row that they've done so, facing a near impossible task of beating the defending champions in Christchurch.
Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast this morning, Stransky said that the Lions will need to play the game of their collective lives, if they're to avoid three successive finals defeats.
"The Crusaders are such a wonderful side that has played such wonderful rugby all season," Stransky told Radio Sport.
"If the Lions are to come out on top, every single player in that squad out of their boots, above their normal ability and a little bit of fortune and possibly catch the Crusaders on a slightly off day.
"It's up to all 23 players to play their absolute best to find a way to beat the Crusaders."
Stransky also added that the trip from Johannesburg to Christchurch could prove decisive, with the Crusaders never having lost a play-off match at home.
"It's a big ask. If you put it into perspective, home ground advantage is enormous for the Crusaders."
"The travel factor for any team that cross the Indian Ocean is to their detriment in a huge way."