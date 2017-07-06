 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'It's been pretty strange... watching from afar' - rookie Jordie Barrett stunned by All Blacks call-up for Lions decider

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks rookie Jordie Barrett has been named in Steve Hansen's starting XV to face the British and Irish Lions in the Test series decider on Saturday.

Jordie has been named to start alongside his brother Beauden, while Scott is on the bench.
Source: All Blacks

The young Hurricanes star has been named at fullback and was shocked with his elevation to the starting side.

"It's been pretty strange, the first two games looked really challenging just watching from afar from the stands," said Barrett.

"It's going to be a huge challenge, obviously there is going to be no second chances, so come Sunday hopefully we've done the job."

Jordie's two older brothers have been named in the team with Beauden starting at first-five eighth and Scott Barrett on the bench.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try. Western Force v Hurricanes, Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby season at NIB Stadium, Perth, Australia. 3 June 2017. Copyright photo: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try against the Western Force.

Source: Photosport

"I have only ever played with Beaudy against Scott, never ever been on the same team, even in junior rugby.

"So it will be a cool moment if it happens."

Jordie made his debut for the All Blacks last month against Manu Samoa, coming off the bench in the last quarter of a match New Zealand won heavily.

Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.
Source: All Blacks


Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

03:48
2
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade

01:22
3
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
4
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
5
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

00:50
The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

The 92-Test veteran says that the All Blacks are under serious pressure to win the series on Saturday night.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ