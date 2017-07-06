'It's been pretty strange... watching from afar' - rookie Jordie Barrett stunned by All Blacks call-up for Lions decider

All Blacks rookie Jordie Barrett has been named in Steve Hansen's starting XV to face the British and Irish Lions in the Test series decider on Saturday.

The young Hurricanes star has been named at fullback and was shocked with his elevation to the starting side.

"It's been pretty strange, the first two games looked really challenging just watching from afar from the stands," said Barrett.



"It's going to be a huge challenge, obviously there is going to be no second chances, so come Sunday hopefully we've done the job."

Jordie's two older brothers have been named in the team with Beauden starting at first-five eighth and Scott Barrett on the bench.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try against the Western Force. Source: Photosport

"I have only ever played with Beaudy against Scott, never ever been on the same team, even in junior rugby.

"So it will be a cool moment if it happens."

Jordie made his debut for the All Blacks last month against Manu Samoa, coming off the bench in the last quarter of a match New Zealand won heavily.